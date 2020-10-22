SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lyons UMC to host annual turkey dinner

Messenger Post Media
Wayne Post

The annual turkey dinner at Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St., will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in a takeout format. 

Dinners include turkey, stuffing, squash, potatoes, cranberries, coleslaw, a roll and a brownie or apple pie. The Christmas Shoppe and Bazaar will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. 

Delivery will be available to village residents who purchase tickets before Nov. 4. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $11 at the door. Call 315-946-6035 or 315-945-7462 for information.

