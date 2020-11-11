UMC Clyde announces Cookie Walk

The United Methodist Church of Clyde, 84 Sodus St., will hold its 12th annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Fellowship Room.

Following COVID guidelines and the church’s reopening plans, the door on the south side will be the only entrance. Masks are required and temperatures will be taken as patrons sign in. Social distancing and numbers in the room will be controlled.

As in the past, containers and gloves will be provided. After choosing from a variety of cookies and confections, containers are weighed and shoppers pay $8 per pound.

The kitchen will not be open this year as that is the exit for this event. The Girl Scout Holiday Sale, usually held concurrently, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Call 315-923-3491 for information.