Students collect donations for Newark Food Closet

Students, parents and staff at Perkins School collected nonperishable food items, hats and mittens for the Newark Food Closet since the beginning of December.

Lisa Barrett and Becky Jandreau, co-chairs of the Newark Food Closet, recently stopped by the school to collect boxes containing 173 nonperishable food items that were arranged around a Christmas tree decorated with 82 donated hats and mittens.

Kindergarten teacher Beth James organized the food drive, which she said was a “team effort by the whole school, from our custodial staff setting up the tree to teachers bringing in boxes and wrapping them, and students and staff bringing in food and hats and gloves.”

“I am just blown away at how our school and families came together for our community during this time of need,” she said.

Barrett said the Newark Food Closet, located in the basement of Newark Emmanuel United Methodist Church, needs monetary donations, canned fruits, vegetables, beans, soups and other canned food items like SpaghettiOs.

The Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays-Fridays. Donations can be dropped off during that time or at Citizens Bank, 711 W. Miller St. Checks can be made out and sent to the Newark Food Closet, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, New York, 14513.