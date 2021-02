The Newark Rotary Club will sponsor its second chicken and biscuit takeout dinner on Feb. 21.

Dinners provided by Nana’s Restaurant, 212 N. Main St., will be available from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $10, and are available until 1:30 p.m. through any Rotarian or by texting 315-573-0617. All proceeds benefit Newark Rotary projects.