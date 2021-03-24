Wayne Central extends curbside meal program

Wayne Central School District is authorized to provide breakfast and lunch every day for all children ages 18 and younger, including those not attending school.

Participants do not need to live in the school district. Families from surrounding areas are encouraged to enroll.

The announcement came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended waivers that allow children to receive weekly meals at no cost to families through Aug. 30.

Call 315-524-1040, nwilson@waynecsd.org or visit bit.ly/2P1BzWo for information.