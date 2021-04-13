St. Martin Church to hold chicken BBQ

COURTESY OF ST. MARTIN LUTHERAN CHURCH

St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster, will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 1.

Dinners cost $10, and come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a roll. Pie slices and other desserts will not be available due to current health restrictions.

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis. Cars will enter the parking lot, follow the signs, buy dinners using exact payment and pick up their meals at the front entrance.

Proceeds support the church’s Christmas Stocking Project, which reaches over 500 youth in Monroe and Wayne counties. Visit stmartinwebster.org for information.