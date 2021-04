COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County will hold a drive-thru chicken barbecue fundraiser at 11 a.m. May 23 at St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

Dinners cost $12, and come with chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and water. Presale meals will be held until 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com or from any board member.