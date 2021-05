COURTESY OF NORTH ONTARIO UMC

North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road, will host its Brick Church Chicken BBQ from 4 to 6 p.m. May 21.

Each $12 dinner comes with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and apple. Proceeds will go toward supporting the church’s various charities.

Customers will place their orders in line and must pay with cash. All meals are takeout only. Call 315-524-9509 for information.