Family Promise to hold chicken BBQ fundraiser

Family Promise of Wayne County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and their families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable housing, will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser on May 23.

The grab-and-go dinners will be distributed in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley St., Lyons. Meals come with chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and bottled water.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance by emailing kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com. Presales will be held until 1 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available at the event.