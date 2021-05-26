Clyde UMC to hold BBQ fundraiser

COURTESY OF PAM ANSTEE

Takeout pulled pork dinners will be sold from 4 to 6 p.m. June 9 at Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St.

Each dinner will come with pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, applesauce and a cupcake. Tickets cost $10, and can be ordered in advance by calling 315-923-2224 or 315-923-3491. Reserved dinners will be held until 5:30 p.m. Only 100 tickets will be sold.

The church also is holding bake sales on the first Mondays of the month from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.