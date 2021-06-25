Farmers market coupons available for seniors

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program gives low-income senior citizens the opportunity to improve their nutritional health by increasing their consumption of local fruits and vegetables.

A booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons are available on a first come, first served basis to age- and income-eligible seniors.

Residents ages 60 and older must qualify in one of two categories: those with a gross monthly income at or below $1,986 for a one-person household, $2,686 for two or $3,386 for three, or those who receive or are eligible for SNAP, Medicaid, supplemental security income, the Home Energy Assistance Program, public assistance or Section 8 housing.

Each eligible senior in the household can receive a coupon booklet. All must sign for their own coupon booklet. Powers of attorney may sign for a booklet with proof and proxies can pick up booklets with the proper forms. Call 315-946-5624 for information.

Representatives from the Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth will distribute booklets according to the following schedule:

July 12: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sodus Lunch Club 60, 47 Maple Ave., and 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Sodus Estates, Building A, 7 Newark St.

July 13: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ontario Lunch Club 60, 2100 Browns Square Apartments, and 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., The Gardens, 3503 Canandaigua Road, Macedon.

July 14: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Palmyra Lunch Club 60, Park and Club Rooms, 149 E. Main St., and 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Towpath Apartments, 200 Canal St., Palmyra.

July 15: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Clyde Lunch Club 60, United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., and 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Spring Valley Apartments, 1662 Lopez Lane, Savannah.

July 16: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Newark Lunch Club 60, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 301 E. Miller St., or 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Newark High Rise, 200 E. Miller St.

July 19: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Orchard Estates, Building C, Arrowbend Drive, Williamson, or 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Drumlin Estates, 4161 Sunset Drive, Marion.

July 20: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wolcott Meadows, 6032 Alport St., and 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Wolcott Estates, 5770 New Hartford St.

July 21: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lyons Manor Apartments, 31 Pearl St., and 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., CanalView Apartments, 100 Canal View Drive, Lyons.

July 22-Aug. 31: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons.

July 28: 2 to 6 p.m., Sodus Farmers Market, Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St.

The program is sponsored by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, NYS Department of Health, NYS Office for the Aging, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services.