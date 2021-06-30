Wayne Central announces free meals for children

COURTESY OF WAYNE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Wayne Central School District is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to children ages 18 and younger this summer starting July 14.

Meals will be distributed by a drive-thru at Wayne Central High School, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays until Aug. 18. Each meal consists of seven servings of breakfast and lunch, and includes fruits and vegetables from local farms.

A limited number of meals are available. Staff will monitor demand and adjust the number of meals provided. The goal is to provide meals for any child who needs them.

Dietary accommodations can be made by request with a written physician’s statement. Email nwilson@waynecsd.org for information.