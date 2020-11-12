To-go craft kits available at Lyons Library

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., is offering two grab-and-go craft kits this month: one for children, and one for teens and adults.

Kids can make a turkey using paper plates. Each kit includes supplies and instructions, as well as coloring and activity pages. Thanksgiving books are available for check-out.

Teens and adults can pick up supplies to make recycled book pumpkin kits. Everything is provided, except for a utility knife.

Kits are limited and available at the Circulation Desk on a first come, first served basis. Call 315-946-9262, lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org or message the library on Facebook for information.