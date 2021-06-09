Flowers appear all over Newark

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Streets, front yards and parks about the village of Newark got cleaner and greener recently during the 15th annual Community Pride Day.

Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with flowers in an effort to make their community sparkle.

ESL Federal Credit Union won $200 for the Most Colorful Newark Business Exterior and $200 went to Joe O’Toole, of East Avenue, for Most Colorful Newark Resident’s Front Yard.