CCE-Wayne to host virtual bluebird workshop

COURTESY OF CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County is co-facilitating a virtual workshop, “All About Bluebirds,” organized by Ben Winkler, 15, of Newark, for his Eagle Scout project.

The workshop will feature John Rogers, co-founder of the New York State Bluebird Society and life member of the North American Bluebird Society. His presentation also will cover butterflies, wildflowers and other birds.

“All About Bluebirds” will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom. Registration is required for the free event. Call 315-331-8415 or visit bit.ly/2X4W0Wa for information.

The first 50 Wayne County residents to register and participate in the presentation are eligible to receive a free bluebird nest box. Pickup and deliveries will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at CCE-Wayne, 1581 Route 88 North, Newark.