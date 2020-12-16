Donations needed for HSWC auction

The Humane Society of Wayne County's annual auction will be held virtually, with online bidding from Jan. 11 through Jan. 29.

Donations are needed. Descriptions of items should be emailed to cmkk1@outlook.com and all items must be brought to the Village Auction Co., 7639 Ridge Road, Sodus. on Jan. 9 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Call 315-573-4842 or email cmkk1@outlook.com for questions or to arrange an alternate dropoff date. Visit hswaynepets.org or facebook.com/hswaynecounty for information.