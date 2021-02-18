Perkins School collects items for HSWC

As part of their annual 100th Day of the School Year celebration, students and staff at Newark’s Perkins School donated 227 items to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Mark Plyter, HSWC executive director, came to the school to collect the items, which included cleaning supplies, cat litter, dog and cat treats, dog and cat food, paper towels and puppy pads.

Principal Rhonda Underhill said after the school reached its goal of 100 items for the two-week drive, drive organizers “rallied the troops” in daily announcements to keep the donations coming. The school more than doubled its goal by week’s end.

Plyter accepted the contributions and said Perkins’ annual efforts to support HSWC are appreciated, adding it is one of the few schools in the county that consistently supports HSWC with such a drive.

The drive, organized by the 100th Day Celebration Committee, was headed by kindergarten teacher Beth James. Committee members include kindergarten teacher Caitlin Arbogast; first grade teachers Chelsea Darcangelis, Jill Manuel, Cheryl Robbins and Jamie Yonker; second grade teacher Jessica Bittner; and special education teacher Katie Schilstra.