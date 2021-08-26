Mutt Strut to benefit Humane Society of Wayne County

COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF WAYNE COUNTY

Humane Society of Wayne County will hold its annual Mutt Strut fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Silver Hill Technology Park, 1000 Technology Parkway, Newark.

This year’s theme is “Who Let the Dogs Out.” Attendees will compete for best human and dog costumes, as well as most money raised. Shelter dogs will be available to walk. The event will feature music, food, vendor booths, wine tasting, a silent auction and raffles.

Call 315-946-3389 or visit facebook.com/hswaynecounty to register.