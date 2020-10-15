Sheriff’s Office announces Halloween DWI crackdown

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts recently announced its STOP-DWI Crackdown for Halloween on Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Wayne County law enforcement agencies, including police departments and state police, are working together to coordinate awareness, education and enforcement activities.

Research indicates that visible, publicized efforts can further reduce the occurrence of DWIs. Future campaigns will be held during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters. Call 315-946-5799 for information.