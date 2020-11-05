Sheriff’s Office participating in No Shave November

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office personnel are participating in No Shave November, a national movement to raise awareness and funding for cancer-related charities, nonprofits related to domestic violence awareness and local youth organizations.

Men in the Sheriff’s Office are allowed to grow neatly trimmed facial hair, and women can forego the winter uniform tie and wear a purple undershirt.

Everyone participating in No Shave November, which actually runs through December at the Sheriff’s Office, will donate $40 each to the Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes. The Newark nonprofit supports victims of sexual assault, stalking, bullying, child abuse, and domestic, dating and family violence.