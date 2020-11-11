WayneNET holds pharmaceutical collection

The pharmaceutical collection event recently organized by the WayneNET Consortium collected 1,612 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs and medication at nine sites around the county from 429 participants.

The April collection event was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The Consortium thanks the Rochester DEA, Clyde police Chief Jeff Shields, Lt. Robert Milby, police departments, New York State Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for their work and organization with this collection.