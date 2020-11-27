DWI Crackdown campaign starts Dec. 17

Sheriff Barry Virts announced that all Wayne County law enforcement agencies will participate in the statewide STOP-DWI Holiday Season Crackdown from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1.

Municipal law enforcement agencies, New York State Police and Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives. Research indicates that high-visibility enforcement can reduce drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

The STOP-DWI Foundation created “Have a Plan,” a free app for smartphone users to find safe rides home. Visit stopdwi.org/mobileapp for information.