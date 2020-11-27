POLICE BEAT

Wayne Post

Rochester man charged after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Virgil Parker, 40, of Rochester, on Nov. 16 after a traffic stop in Ontario.

Deputies reported Parker was operating with 19 active suspensions on his driver’s license. He was charged with first-degree felony aggravated unlicensed operation.

Parker was released on appearance tickets returnable to Ontario Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Ontario man accused of child endangerment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Christopher J. McRae, 29, of Ontario, on Nov. 17 after the investigation into a series of incidents.

McRae allegedly behaved inappropriately with three females under the age of 17. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

McRae was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Traffic stop leads to Rochester man’s arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jerome Roberts Jr., 35, of Rochester, on Nov. 18 after a traffic stop in Ontario.

Roberts reportedly provided a false name to deputies after being advised of the possible consequences numerous times. He was charged with false personation.

Roberts was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Ontario Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Rochester man charged with marijuana possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Sean M. Caufield, 29, of Rochester, on Nov. 18 after a traffic stop in Ontario.

Deputies reported finding marjijuana during a search of Caufield’s car. He was charged with unlawful marijuana possession.

Caufield was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Ontario Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Red Creek man accused of hitting minor

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Clifford A. Paige III, 45, of Red Creek, on Nov. 18 after an investigation into an Oct. 30 incident.

Paige allegedly struck a person less than 17 years old, leaving bruises on his face and back. Deputies said that the incident took place in the presence of another minor.

Paige was charged with third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Lyons woman accused of shoplifting

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Amanda M. Steurrys, 29, of Lyons, on Nov. 18 after responding to a reported domestic incident.

The charges were unrelated to the domestic incident. Steurrys allegedly stole alcohol from a business in Lyons on Nov. 9. She was charged with petit larceny.

Steurrys reportedly had an active warrant for a parole violation charge at the time of arrest and was transported to the Wayne County Jail.

Lyons man arrested after investigation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Gregory P. Parish, 37, of Lyons, on Nov. 18 after the investigation into a domestic incident.

Deputies said Parish violated an order of protection and resisted arrest as he attempted to obstruct deputies from investigating the domestic incident. He allegedly possessed a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Parish was charged with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt, obstructing governmental administration, two counts of resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Lyons woman accused of selling benefit card

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Amanda M. Steurrys, 29, of Lyons, on Nov. 19 in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

Steurrys is accused of selling her Safety Net/Cash Assistance benefit card to another person for $60, knowing the benefit card had approximately $175 worth of benefits available. She was charged with second-degree criminal use of a benefit card.

Steurrys was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Newark woman charged with larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Rosemary E. Kraus, 32, of Newark, on Nov. 19 in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

Kraus is accused of intentionally failing to report income, fraudulently receiving $1,527 in food stamps. She was charged with felony misuse of food stamps and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Kraus was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Webster man charged after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Terence G. Rooks, 64, of Webster, on Nov. 19 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Rooks is accused of possessing hydrocodone without a prescription and driving while impaired by drugs. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI — drugs, DWI, failure to keep right and possession/consumption of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Rooks was released on appearance tickets after processing and an evaluation by a certified drug recognition expert. He is scheduled to appear in the Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer to the charges.

Galen man reportedly destroys parts of trail

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Floyd Chadwick, 58, of Galen, on Nov. 20 after the investigation into a criminal mischief complaint.

Chadwick allegedly used his excavator to dig up and destroy portions of the Empire State Trail that the New York State Department of Transportation is constructing on Wayne County property. Chadwick reportedly was notified before this incident by court order that he was not allowed to touch or go on the trail, or interfere in any way with the contractors building the trail.

Chadwick was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and trespassing. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Newark man accused of stalking

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Albert J. Dewilde Jr., 41, of Newark, on Nov. 20 after the investigation into a reported domestic incident.

Dewilde was arrested at his residence after a report that he called, texted and emailed his estranged wife over 35 times after he was advised to cease contact with her. He was charged with fourth-degree stalking and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Dewilde was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Arcadia Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Rochester man charged with DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Alan G. Selover, 57, of Rochester, on Nov. 20 after a domestic incident in Walworth.

Selover allegedly walked away from the incident before deputies arrived. Officers were speaking to the other party when he reportedly drove to the scene in an intoxicated condition. He was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office and submitted to a chemical test that yielded a BAC of 0.1%.

Selover was charged with DWI and DWI with a BAC of 0.08% or greater. He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Walworth Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Newark man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Samuel Gilpin, 21, of Newark, on Nov. 21 after a traffic stop in Palmyra.

Deputies reported smelling alcohol while speaking with Gilpin and observing slow, slurred speech and glassy eyes. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and refused a roadside breath test. He submitted to a test at the Sheriff’s Office that reportedly yielded a BAC of 0.15%.

Gilpin was charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC of 0.08% or greater, stopping in a highway and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test. He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Palmyra Town Court on a later date to answer to charges

Lyons man accused of violating protection order

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Calvin J. Solomon, 39, of Lyons, on Nov. 20 after a traffic stop in Lyons.

Solomon allegedly was found in the car of a woman who was the protected party of a stay away order of protection. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Solomon was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Lyons man charged with marijuana possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Austin Gushue, 24, of Lyons, on Nov. 22 after a traffic stop.

Deputies reportedly located marijuana in the center console of the car Gushue was driving. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Gushue was issued appearance and traffic tickets returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus woman arrested after larceny allegations

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kelsey Dwello, 23, of Sodus, on Nov. 21 after an investigation into a larceny at a gas station in Williamson.

Dwello reportedly stole multiple alcoholic beverages from a Speedway Gas Station. She was charged with petit larceny.

Dwello was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Williamson Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Syracuse man accused of violating protection order

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of James Gacek, of Syracuse, on Nov. 21 after the investigation of a domestic incident that occurred on April 16.

Gacek reportedly violated a stay away order of protection by repeatedly calling the protected woman while he was incarcerated. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt.

Gacek was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.