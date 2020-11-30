MPL board approves safety modifications

Upon considering the continued, significant increases of COVID-19 cases in Wayne County and neighboring counties, the Macedon Public Library board of trustees and director decided to move to a Grab 'n’ Go plan of service.

Patrons still have access to books, movies and other materials by requesting items via owwl.org or calling the library at 315-986-5932.

Staff members will retrieve requested items and place them in the Grab 'n’ Go shed located to the right of the library entrance, just past the bookdrop. Patrons receive an email notification or a call from the library when their items are ready to be picked up from the shed.

Items can be delivered to cars for patrons with mobility issues. Call the library after parking in the lot and a staff member will bring the items to the driver’s window. Drivers need to wear a two-ply mask over their mouth and nose while receiving this delivery.

Anyone in need of faxing, printing or copying services can call the library to make arrangements for the job to be done by a staff member and either put in the shed for pick-up or delivered directly to the vehicle.

Any patron in need of internet access can call the library. There are options available for computer and internet use outside of the building.

In-person use of the library will be reinstated when the local caseload improves significantly for at least seven consecutive days.