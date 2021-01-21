DWI Crackdown slated for Super Bowl Sunday

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, Wayne County law enforcement will enforce a STOP-DWI Crackdown from Feb. 5 to 8.

Fans are encouraged to designate a sober driver before choosing to drink. Anyone without a designated driver should ask a sober friend for a ride home, call someone to pick them up or stay where they are for the night.

The STOP-DWI Foundation created “Have a Plan,” a free app for smartphone users to find safe rides home. Visit stopdwi.org/mobileapp for information.