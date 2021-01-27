Sheriff’s Office organizes child safety program

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is organizing the annual child safety program to provide area students in grades K-5 with age-appropriate safety manuals, which will be handed out through the School Resource Officer program.

These materials will offer information about topics of concern such as general child safety, dangerous people, bicycle safety, internet safety, drug awareness, violence prevention, bullies and senior safety. Virts reviewed this material and approved the content.

Local businesses helped cover the cost to get the message to all children and parents within Wayne County school districts.

The National Child Safety Council offers this program for elementary children. Letters will be sent to business and industrial leaders asking for additional support of the program.