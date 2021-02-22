POLICE BEAT

Ontario woman accused of marijuana possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Rachael Howie, 47, of Ontario, on Feb. 10 after a traffic stop on Lake Road in Sodus Point.

Deputies reported finding marijuana in Howie’s center console and glove compartment during the stop. She was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Howie was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court at a later date and time.

Sheriff’s Office investigates snowmobile crash

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single snowmobile collision on a trail connecting to Ridge Road in the town of Williamson on Feb. 10.

Jarvis Cobb, 44, of Sodus, was traveling southeast on the trail when his view was obstructed from the riders ahead of him, causing him to miss a turn. He drove over a ditch, landed on the opposite side and was ejected from the snowmobile.

Cobb reported injuries to his right leg, lower back and head, and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The Williamson and East Williamson fire departments assisted officers at the scene.

Alton man charged after jail investigation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kevin Q. Hobbs Sr., 43, of Alton, on Feb. 11 after an investigation at the Wayne County Jail.

Hobbs reportedly possessed a controlled substance while inside the facility, and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband. He was arrested on a Superior Court warrant after a grand jury indictment.

Hobbs was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

Lyons man charged with child endangerment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of James Potter, 26, of Lyons, on Feb. 12 after a domestic incident on Elmer Street.

Potter allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to use it against a family member during an argument. This reportedly occurred while three young children were present.

Potter was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail, and will appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.

Walworth traffic stop leads to DWI charges

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jeffrey J. Steger, 29, of Rochester, on Feb. 12 after a traffic stop on Penfield Walworth Road in the town of Walworth.

Deputies said Steger was driving while intoxicated. He provided a breath sample at the Sheriff’s Office that reportedly resulted in a 0.2% BAC.

Steger was charged with felony DWI, aggravated DWI with BAC of 0.18% or higher, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right and operating out of interlock restriction. He was issued traffic tickets returnable to Walworth Town Court at a later date and time.

Wolcott man charged with assault

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of John M. LeFlore, 21, of Wolcott, on Feb. 13 after an investigation into a disturbance at a local business.

LeFlore reportedly became agitated and threatened physical harm toward a deputy. He allegedly moved toward the deputy and a civilian witness, causing a physical confrontation. The deputy was injured during the incident.

LeFlore was charged with second-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Lyons man accused of assault

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Charles Mceneany, 36, of Lyons, on Feb. 13 after an incident on Williams Street.

Mceneany reportedly became irate and uncooperative while in the back of an ambulance. He allegedly fought with deputies and EMS, punching a medic in the ribs. He was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Mceneany was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court at a later date and time.

Newark woman arrested after car crash

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Emily A. Yott, of Newark, on Feb. 13 after a car crash on Wilkinson Road in the town of Macedon.

Yott reportedly failed to crest a knoll at a reasonable speed and collided with another car. An investigation determined she was driving with a BAC of 0.19%, according to a chemical test she submitted to at the Sheriff’s Office.

Yott was charged with DWI and DWI with a BAC greater than 0.18%, as well as a speed violation. She was released on appearance tickets returnable to Macedon Town Court on a later date to answer to the charges.

Lyons man accused of criminal mischief

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of William M. Turner, 24, of Lyons, on Feb. 14 after an investigation into a domestic incident.

Turner reportedly tried to enter his girlfriend’s workplace by kicking the door and damaging it. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.

Turner was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date and time.

Red Creek man charged with criminal contempt

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dale Roberts, 54, of Red Creek, on Feb. 14 after the investigation of a domestic incident in the town of Wolcott.

Roberts is accused of striking a woman and engaging in a verbal argument with a child, violating a stay away order of protection. He was charged with first- and second-degree criminal contempt, as well as second-degree harassment.

Roberts was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Rochester man charged after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Michael Meier, 46, of Rochester, on Feb. 15 after a traffic stop in the town of Williamson.

Deputies discovered Meier was a fugitive from justice out of the state of California on charges of probation violation and petit theft with priors.

He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail to await extradition to California.

Lyons woman charged with harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Chelsea A. Castle, 24, of Lyons, on Feb. 15 after an investigation into a family trouble.

Castle reportedly punched the victim in the face. She was charged with second-degree harassment.

Castle was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. She will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer to the charges.