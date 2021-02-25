DWI campaign announced for St. Patrick’s Day

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced a STOP-DWI Crackdown campaign for St. Patrick’s Day and weekend, March 16-21.

This program will be enforced by local police departments, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office. Research demonstrates that highly visible, publicized efforts like this campaign can further reduce the occurrence of DWI.

The STOP-DWI Foundation created “Have a Plan,” a free app for smartphone users to find safe rides home. Visit stopdwi.org/mobileapp for information.

The next Crackdown is scheduled for Memorial Day.