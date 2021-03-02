POLICE BEAT

Palmyra man accused of car theft

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Devon J. Duncan, 31, of Palmyra, on Feb. 14 after the investigation into a domestic disturbance.

Duncan is accused of taking his grandmother’s car without her permission. He reportedly was missing with the car for two days before returning home. He was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Duncan was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Palmyra Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

Wolcott man charged with harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Robert P. Mein Jr., 42, of Wolcott, on Feb. 16 after an investigation of a domestic incident.

Mein reportedly got into an argument with a male relative and pushed him. He was charged with second-degree harassment.

Mein was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Wolcott Town Court at a later date and time.

Lyons man arrested after robbery investigation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Pedro L. Rivera, 28, of Lyons, on Feb. 16 after an investigation into an armed robbery.

Rivera reported that he was robbed at gunpoint while walking back to his residence from the gas station. He said two thieves pulled up in a car, pointed a gun at him and demanded his money. Rivera said he gave them $121 each before they fled.

During a follow-up interview, Rivera allegedly said he made up the incident and his statement was false. He was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and making a punishable false written statement.

Rivera was released on appearance tickets returnable to Lyons Town Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.

Palmyra man charged with criminal mischief

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Theodore T. Adriaansen, 28, of Palmyra, on Feb. 16 after an investigation into family trouble.

Adriaansen allegedly slapped the victim and broke their phone by throwing it on the ground. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

Adriaansen was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Palmyra Town Court on a later date to answer to the charges.

Corrections officer charged with misconduct

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Seth M. Welch, 26, of Newark, on Feb. 18 after an investigation at the Wayne County Jail.

Welch is accused of supplying inmates with illicit drugs while on duty as a corrections officer. He was charged with first- and second-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree receiving reward for official misconduct, official misconduct and fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana.

Welch will appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges. He is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing. There is an internal investigation into the matter.

Sheriff’s Office investigates Ontario car crash

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation of a two-car collision on Feb. 18 in the town of Ontario on state Route 350 at the intersection of Paddy Lane.

Christopher J. Jones, 18, of Palmyra, was driving north when he reportedly collided with another car at the four-way stop sign. Michael P. Gear, 29, of Palmyra, was the only occupant in that car.

Deputies determined Jones was following Gear’s car too closely and attempted to swerve to avoid the crash. Gear was treated and released at the scene after complaining of neck pain.

Jones was charged with following too closely and failing to stop at the posted stop sign. Ontario Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

Lyons man charged with criminal contempt

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Anthony T. Hall, 49, of Lyons, on Feb. 18.

Hall is accused of not showing up to court to answer to a first-degree criminal contempt charge. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Hall will appear in Wayne County Court at a later date and time to be sentenced.

Arcadia man accused of assault

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Christopher Santelli, 39, of Arcadia, on Feb. 18 after a domestic incident.

Santelli allegedly punched and kicked a woman while in the presence of two children. The woman was transported to the hospital by Newark Ambulance to be treated for injuries to her face.

Santelli was charged with third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail, and will appear in Arcadia Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

Lyons man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Jose L. Gonzalez Acevedo, 26, of Lyons, on Feb. 19 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Gonzalez allegedly was uncooperative and refused to comply with deputies during the course of the stop. He was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and issued several traffic tickets.

Gonzalez was released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Williamson man accused of breaking windshield

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Rex A. Payne, 30, of Williamson, on Feb. 19 after a domestic incident in Palmyra.

Payne allegedly punched and broke the windshield of his girlfriend’s vehicle after becoming upset while traveling down state Route 21. A child reportedly was in the car at the time. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Payne was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Palmyra Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Webster man accused of heroin possession

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Matthew J. Benza, 35, of Webster, on Feb. 20 after a traffic stop in Marion.

Benza reportedly was found in possession of heroin during the stop. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Benza was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Marion Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Wolcott man charged with trespassing

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Harold J. Lamb IV, 31, of Wolcott, on Feb. 20 after a reported disturbance in Sodus.

Lamb allegedly entered a Sodus Point residence and remained there unlawfully. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Lamb was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Manchester man charged with DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Benedicto A. Gomez, 25, of Manchester, on Feb. 20 after a traffic stop in the town of Rose.

Deputies reportedly determined that Gomez was intoxicated and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office, where he submitted to a chemical test. The test allegedly produced a BAC of 0.16%.

Gomez was charged with DWI, speed over 55, speed in zone, failure to dim high beams, failure to maintain lane and unlicensed operator. He was released on traffic tickets returnable to Rose Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Macedon man accused of sending threatening texts

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of James Metzger, 43, of Macedon, on Feb. 20 after an investigation into a harassment complaint in Macedon.

Patrols responded to a residence after the victim reportedly received threats made by Metzger through text messages. The victim said the messages made them fear for their property and safety.

Metzger was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Macedon Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Traffic stop leads to Central Square man’s arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Charles A. Roselle, 33, of Central Square, on Feb. 20 after a traffic stop in the town of Butler.

Deputies said Roselle’s car was failing to to stay in its own lane of traffic on state Route 104. Subsequent questioning led deputies to believe Roselle was under the influence of alcohol and he reportedly failed field sobriety testing. He allegedly was found in possession of cocaine and marihuana after a search of his vehicle.

Roselle was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, DWI, DWI with a BAC greater than 0.08%, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, unauthorized stickers and open container.

He was released on appearance and traffic tickets, and will appear in Butler Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus woman charged with DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Dion Roberts, 36, of Sodus, on Feb. 20 after the investigation of a property damage motor vehicle collision in the town of Arcadia.

Roberts was driving west on Old Lyons Road when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle and collided with a snow embankment. No injuries were sustained. Deputies said her chemical breath test produced a BAC of 0.2%.

Roberts was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moved from lane unsafely.

Roberts was released on universal traffic tickets returnable to Arcadia Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Ontario man charged with drug possession

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Riley E. Griffith Rust, 24, of Ontario, on Feb. 20 after a traffic complaint and stop in the town of Sodus.

Deputies said Rust, a passenger in the car, knowingly and unlawfully possessed cocaine, Suboxone patches and hypodermic needles. These reportedly were found in his backpack, and on the floor and in the glove box of the car.

Rust was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic needle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Canandaigua woman accused of stalking

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Tamila S. Jackson-Kemp, 28, of Canandaigua, on Feb. 23 after the investigation into a domestic incident in the town of Sodus.

Jackson-Kemp allegedly repeatedly sent text messages to a man who a stay away order of protection from her where no communication is allowed. She was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and fourth-degree stalking.

Jackson-Kemp was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.