Newark police officers reflect on implicit bias

Members of the Newark Police Department recently attended “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Implicit Bias Training for Law Enforcement Professionals,” sponsored by Canandaigua PD.

Officers were required to complete readings, review videos and take an assessment regarding implicit bias before attending the eight-hour session.

Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College, conducted the training through real-world scenarios, practical exercises, candid discussions and interactive techniques.

Officers were asked to reflect on their own bias, triggers, barriers and terminology, and realize their impact. Covington then recommended best practices to understand, recognize, minimize and combat implicit bias to ensure all community members are treated in an equitable manner.

Participants said the training exceeded their expectations, was presented in an engaging style and provoked thoughts of ways to do their jobs in a different manner.