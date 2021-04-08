County seeking input on hazards mitigation plan

Wayne County Emergency Management, in partnership with BOLDplanning Inc., is in the process of updating its All-Hazards Mitigation Plan.

Mitigation planning helps community leaders better understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies that will reduce the impacts of future events on people, property and the environment.

The county is seeking feedback from stakeholders to incorporate into the plan. A draft of the plan can be viewed at bit.ly/31ULiAV and the public comment period is open until May 15. Visit publicinput.com/S6448 to participate.

Email zhess@co.wayne.ny.us for information.