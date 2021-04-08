Pharmaceutical collection slated for April 24

COURTESY OF THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Law enforcement agencies around Wayne County will hold pharmaceutical collections from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.

These collections offer residents the opportunity to prevent drug abuse and theft of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes. This service is free and anonymous.

Collections will be held at Galen’s Express Lane, 17 Sodus St., Clyde; Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham St.; Macedon Police Department, 1620 Wayneport Road; Wegmans, 800 W. Miller St., Newark; Sheriff’s Ontario Substation, 1850 Ridge Road; Palmyra Police Department, 144 E. Main St.; Village Highway Building, 39 Gaylord St., Sodus; New York State Police, 3957 state Route 104, Williamson; and Wolcott Police Station, 6015 New Hartford St.

“All the Wayne County law enforcement agencies will partner to provide this disposal service to reduce the abuse of prescription medication and prevent polluting our landfills and water supplies,” Sheriff Barry Virts said. “If you have prescription drugs or medications that are no longer needed or used, please use this disposal service to rid your home of any unneeded medications.”