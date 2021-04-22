NPD announces community policing initiative

COURTESY OF NEWARK POLICE DEPARTMENT

The village of Newark recently held police reform and reinvention committee meetings, during which members expressed their vision of an inclusive and engaging Newark Police Department that interacted with the community other than for calls of service.

In response to this feedback, NPD is starting a community policing initiative to strengthen the relationships and trust among residents, business owners, visitors and students through opportunities to connect with officers.

NPD members will connect with the community through increased foot patrols and requested presentations. This interaction will create and strengthen existing bonds of trust that help in gathering information on community problems or concerns. It also will help in crime prevention and de-escalation of situations.

Community members and businesses with concerns, neighborhood issues or traffic situations, or those wanting to place a speed sign, request a presentation or meet their police officers, can call 315-331-3701 or email newarkpd@newarkpd.net for information.