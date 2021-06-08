POLICE BEAT

Webster man arrested after traffic complaint

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dominik M. Ferrante, 20, of Webster, on May 28 after a car and traffic complaint on state Route 104 in the town of Sodus.

Deputies arrested Ferrante after he allegedly became upset at another driver and threw items out of his car, causing damage to the other motorist’s windshield. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Ferrante was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge.

Seneca Falls woman arrested on Family Court warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Nicole Fuller, 25, of Seneca Falls, on May 28 on a warrant issued out of Wayne County Family Court.

The warrant charges Fuller with a violation of Article 4 of the Family Court Act pertaining to owed child support.

She was held without bail at the Wayne County Jail, and will appear in Family Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge.

Wolcott woman charged with criminal contempt

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Katherine R. Vlasaty, 25, of Wolcott, on May 28 after an investigation into an assault.

Deputies arrested Vlasaty after a report of an assault at her place of residence. She reportedly violated a refrain from order of protection against the victim and was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Vlasaty was processed at the Wayne County Jail and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Wolcott Village Court on a later date to answer to the charge.

Vlasaty later was arrested on June 1 after an investigation into a domestic disturbance where she allegedly punched her roommate. There is a refrain from order of protection in place protecting the woman from Vlasaty.

She was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. Vlasaty will appear in Village Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Domestic incident leads to Sodus man’s arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Scott R. Herman, 49, of Sodus, on May 30 after an investigation into a domestic incident.

Herman became upset during an argument with his girlfriend, and allegedly broke and threw her property out of the residence. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Herman was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. The victim requested a refrain from order of protection.

Ontario man charged after road rage incident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Luke A. Mason, 28, of Ontario, on May 30 after an investigation into a road rage incident.

Mason is accused of displaying a large knife to two people while driving his motorcycle east on state Route 104. The victims felt in fear for their lives and called 911.

Mason was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Ontario Town Court on a later date.

Lyons teen arrested after burglary investigation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Marquest A. Horton, 18, of Lyons, on May 31 after an investigation into a burglary.

Horton is accused of stealing a mattress from an apartment on Franklin Street. He was charged with second-degree petit larceny.

Horton was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Traffic stop leads to Sodus man’s arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Albertino J. Thomas, 34, of Sodus, on May 31 after a traffic stop.

Thomas reportedly identified himself as another individual during the stop. He was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.

Thomas was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer to the charges.

Rochester woman charged with grand larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Makayla Garcia-Russell, 21, of Rochester, on June 1 after an investigation into a stolen truck in the town of Sodus.

Garcia-Russell was arrested on a warrant upon her release from the Monroe County Jail. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny and transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

She will appear in Sodus Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge.

Savannah man charged after domestic incident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Alan Warner Jr., 38, of Savannah, on June 1 after a domestic incident in the town of Galen that occurred in April.

Warner is accused of violating a duly sworn stay away order of protection. He reportedly struck the protected party in the face with his hand and pushed her to the ground. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.

Warner was located at the Wayne County Jail, where he was awaiting Central Arraignment on separate charges from another incident. He will appear in Galen Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Rochester woman arrested on bench warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Ashley E. Brown, 32, of Rochester, on June 1 after an incident in Monroe County.

Brown had a bench warrant out of Wayne County charging her with failure to appear on a prior arrest. She was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Walworth Town Court at a later date and time.

Sheriff’s Office investigates gunshots in Lyons

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests of Peter J. Heaton, 36, of Walton, Kentucky, and Lewis E. Hutchinson, 31, of Covington, Ohio, on June 2 after investigating gunshots in the town of Lyons.

Heaton and Hutchinson reported traveled to their friend’s home on Pilgrimport Road with their pistols, where Heaton discharged a few rounds into a tree. Both were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Heaton also was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

They were transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Williamson man charged with criminal mischief

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Fernando Armendariz, of Williamson, on June 2 after a physical altercation in the town of Sodus.

Armendariz allegedly threw a rock at the victim’s car during a domestic incident. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Armendariz was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer to the charges.

Sodus man arrested after domestic dispute

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Cody L. Anderson, 32, of Sodus, on June 2 after a domestic dispute on Snyder Road.

Deputies responded for a domestic violence call at the home and reportedly found Anderson in violation of a stay away order of protection. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Anderson was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Sodus Town Court at a later date and time for further proceedings.

Traffic stop leads to Rochester man’s arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Luis M. Guevara, 35, of Rochester, on June 3 after a traffic stop in the town of Ontario.

Guevara was arrested on a warrant out of Williamson Town Court. He reportedly failed to appear in court last November after being charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, operating while registration suspended or revoked, and operating without insurance.

Guevara was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.