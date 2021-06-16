From the Sheriff: The mission of the Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Barry Virts

The principal mission of the Wayne County Office of Sheriff is to preserve the rights of citizens and reduce fear in the county through the prevention of crime, protection of persons, property and the maintenance of order in public places. To anticipate and respond to events which threaten public order, and the protection of life and property.

It is essential that all members and employees remember that in the execution of their duties they act not for themselves, but for the good of the public. Officers shall respect and protect the rights of individuals and perform their service with honesty, zeal, courage, discretion, fidelity and sound judgment. Officers must seek and preserve public confidence by demonstrating impartial service to law and by offering service and trust to all members of the public.

It is the expressed policy of the Wayne County Office of Sheriff that officers will use force only when in the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient to obtain public cooperation to an extent necessary to secure observance of law or to restore order, and to use only the minimum degree of physical force which is necessary upon any particular occasion for achieving a police objective.

In April 2021, 46 males and five females were committed to the Jail Facility. There were 67 transports, 5,196 inmate meals served and $2,755.43 collected from nine inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,235 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded three inmates from the Cayuga County and Ontario County sheriff’s offices, and secured 10 parole violators and 10 inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,156 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 12 weapons and 32 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.).

Deputies traveled 111,130 miles on patrol, investigating 67 motor vehicle collisions in which seven people were injured, 5 crash investigations, three missing persons, 15 animal complaints, 1,330 miscellaneous complaints, 337 minor crimes, seven major crimes, five fire investigations and 481 other complaints. Deputies issued 275 traffic tickets, 10 DWIs and made 152 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 32 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 36 legal papers and 84 Family Court orders, received $111,712.33 and paid out $108,732.51 to creditors. This month, $8,188.51 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 25 people with DWI: two by the Newark Police Department, 10 by the Sheriff’s Office and 13 by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Investigators Zachary Aunkst and Matthew Carr attended the Introduction to Fire Investigation Training in Montour Falls. Lt. James Miller assisted with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Jail Assessment in Rochester.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

