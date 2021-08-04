From the Sheriff: Local kids attend NYSSI Summer Camp

Sheriff Barry Virts

I had the pleasure to send 19 children from the county to the New York State Sheriffs' Institute Summer Camp. The Sheriffs' Summer Camp is designed to provide a solid recreational program combined with the development of a sense of good citizenship, and to provide a child who ordinarily would not have the opportunity for a summer camp experience.

I would like to recognize and thank the following agencies and people for their help in recruiting the children: Aging and Youth, Val Hippert; North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School, Cathy Grasso; Sodus Elementary School, Valerie Fanning; Williamson Elementary School, Ingrid Wander; Wayne CAP, Judith Larson; Wayne County Department of Social Services, Lauren Pankewytch and Rose Goebel; WCSO Deputy/School Resource Officer Caitlyn Fitzgerald; Wayne Behavioral Health Network, Suzanne Catholdi for providing bags for the kids; and RTS/WATS Transportation, Chris Doran, Chris Brown and Scott Brooks for providing transportation.

After the recruitment, my secretary, Betty Rose Chardeen, then handles the registrations, logistics and coordination, and she personally supervises several trips of transportation of the kids to and from the camp. Since 2010, 214 kids have attended camp.

To make this all possible, it is also the goodwill and charitable giving of the Sheriffs' Institute honorary members that gives these kids the opportunity to attend the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp. Thank you to all the Wayne County honorary members of the NYS Sheriffs’ Institute. Without your donations, none of this would be possible! If you would like to join the NYS Sheriffs’ Institute as an honorary member, please visit their website at sheriffsinstitute.org.

In June 2021, 36 males and eight females were committed to the Jail Facility. There were 46 transports, 5,218 inmate meals served and $5,596.48 collected from nine inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,345 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded three inmates from the Cayuga County and Ontario County sheriff’s offices, and secured 13 parole violators and seven inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,551 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 20 weapons and 19 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.).

Deputies traveled 116,319 miles on patrol, investigating 101 motor vehicle collisions in which 17 people were injured and one fatality, 72 crash investigations, four missing persons, 24 animal complaints, 1,184 miscellaneous complaints, 410 minor crimes, four major crimes, six fire investigations and 475 other complaints. Deputies issued 197 traffic tickets, six DWIs and made 96 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 34 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 47 legal papers and 62 Family Court orders, received $138,472.15 and paid out $136,447.62 to creditors. This month, $10,831.78 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 16 people with DWI: two by the Newark Police Department, one by Palmyra PD, six by the Sheriff’s Office and seven by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Investigator Roger Laclair, Caley Gaziano and Anthony Senecal attended the NACVSA Computer Voice Stress Analyzer Certification Training at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility in Canandaigua. Deputy Sheriff school resource officers Justin Klinkman, Brian Steinruck and Robert Mansell attended a de-escalation training for SROs in Oswego, and Sgt. Laura Elsbree and deputy sheriffs Mason Craine, Richard LaMark and Megan King attended a DWI documentation/testimony course at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office in Romulus.

Sgts. Joseph Roeland and Larry Lindner completed 20 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office. I salute Joe and Larry for their service!

Barry Virts is Wayne County sheriff.