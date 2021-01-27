Plans announced for 2021 Lyons Farmers Market

Lyons Farmers Market management is planning for its 47th year and invites more vendors to participate.

Organizers also are looking for food trucks offering a breakfast menu to accompany Imprint Coffee Roasters and musicians to play in the gazebo.

Upcoming fundraisers and donations will help make up the budget deficit caused by COVID requirements last year. Organizers need help with signs, advertising, supplies and staffing, as well as volunteers.

Weekly sponsors will have their business, organization or personal message displayed in the market on a specific Saturday for $25 a week. Sponsors over $250 will be recognized at all events and communications and specials during the season.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, June 19-Oct. 30, with early bird shopping at 8 a.m. Call 315-331-6605 or email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for information.