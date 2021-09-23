Manufacturing Day to promote local businesses, careers

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Wayne County has the Edge is a community webpage that is free and available to all residents at edgefactor.com/wayneny. This program features local company career videos and promotes Manufacturing Day on Oct. 1.

The website shows viewers how they can launch a career in manufacturing. The set of videos includes virtual workplace experiences funded by the Bullis Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation that showcase local businesses and careers, such as optical technician, business analyst and machine operator. It also features a lesson plan for educators to assess what students learned after watching the video and help them create goals for their future career path.

“We want to connect with students, parents and job-seekers to celebrate the extraordinary local opportunities in manufacturing and other careers in Wayne County,” said Katie Bronson, deputy director of Wayne Economic Development. “We hope to bridge the gap between virtual learning and career exploration through this program.”

Edge Factor will enhance the celebration of Manufacturing Day online by sharing media and tools for families, educators and industry leaders in STEAM-related videos for free. Anyone can sign up for materials and updates at edgefactor.com/rockmfgday.