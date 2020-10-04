Police Beat

Lyons man accused of inappropriate conduct

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Brandon M. Stowell, 28, of Lyons, on Sept. 21 after a complaint of inappropriate physical contact with a minor.

Stowell was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Stowell will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Oswego teen charged with marijuana possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Levi P. Yablonski, 19, of Oswego, on Sept. 22 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Yablonski is accused of knowingly and unlawfully possessing marijuana, which was located inside of a car he was driving. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Yablonski was released on the scene after being issued tickets returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Fulton teen accused of marijuana possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dustin R. Burden, 18, of Fulton, on Sept. 22 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Burden is accused of knowingly and unlawfully possessing marijuana, which was located inside the car he was a passenger in. He was charged with fifth-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Burden was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Geneva woman charged with DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Melissa J. Gradwick, 43, of Geneva, on Sept. 22 after responding to a single-car accident on state Route 31 in the town of Arcadia.

A witness reported seeing a Gradwick’s eastbound car cross into the westbound lane, strike a guard rail, cross back over both lanes of traffic and come to rest in a ditch.

Gradwick is accused of driving while intoxicated. She was transported to the hospital by Newark Ambulance, where she consented to a blood draw that reportedly determined her BAC to be 0.24%.

Gradwick was charged with aggravated DWI and moving from lane unsafely. She will appear in Arcadia Town Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.

Lyons man accused of larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Mills, 28, of Lyons, on Sept. 23 after a larceny investigation in the town of Williamson.

On Sept. 13, patrol was called to investigate a laptop stolen from a car. Investigators found that the computer was logged onto at a Spencer Street address in Lyons. Patrol reportedly found Mills in possession of the laptop.

Mills was transported to the Wayne County Jail and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He will appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date and time to answer the charge.

Marion man charged after larceny investigation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Cory M. Guerra, of Marion, on Sept. 24 after a larceny investigation.

Guerra is accused of stealing Xanax from his mother, causing an argument. He was arrested after returning to the incident location to meet with deputies.

Guerra was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and charged with petit larceny. He will appear in Marion Town Court at a later date and time.

Pedestrian struck in Williamson

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation of a pedestrian struck by a car on Sept. 24 in the town of Williamson.

Deputies responded to Lake Avenue for a 2-year-old hit by a car. An investigation determined that the child entered the road while chasing after a dog and was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver was not at fault and there were no traffic citations issued.

Williamson Ambulance transported the toddler to the hospital for complaints of pain and a full medical evaluation. Deputies were assisted by Medic84 and Williamson Fire Department at the scene.

Accused car thief found in Walworth

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jarrett C. Gross Jr., 24, of Rochester, on Sept. 25 in the town of Walworth.

Gross allegedly was found in possession of a stolen car reported of Monroe County. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Gross was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Walworth Town Court at a later date and time. He was transported to the Wayne County Jail and held on a warrant for an alleged parole violation.

Wolcott man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Marcus L. Wilson, 43, of Wolcott, on Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on Pilgrimport Road in the town of Lyons.

Wilson reportedly had two suspensions/revocations on his driver’s license, and was in possession of crack and powder cocaine. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated second-degree unlicensed operator and no turn signal.

Wilson was released on appearance tickets returnable to Lyons Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

Sheriff’s Office investigates Wolcott crash

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported a personal injury motorcycle crash on Sept. 27 in the town of Wolcott.

Eric J. Brewer, 47, of Victor, was traveling north on East Port Bay Road when his motorcycle left the road. Brewer was ejected from the bike as it entered the ditch. He was transported to the hospital for the complaint of back pain.

Wolcott Fire Department and Lakeshore Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

Newark man charged after car crash

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Adam L. Smith, 26, of Newark, on Sept. 28 after its investigation into a one-car personal injury crash in March 2020.

Smith reportedly went off the north side of Welcher Road, damaging the railroad tracks and flipping his car. The investigation determined he had a suspended driver’s license and a BAC of 0.25 %.

Smith was charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC of 0.18% or higher, aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation and failure to keep right. He was released with tickets returnable to Arcadia Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.