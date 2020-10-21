10/21 Police Beat

Wayne Post

Webster man accused of drug possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of James Nolan, 31, of Webster, on Oct. 4 after a traffic stop in Williamson.

Nolan reportedly was crossing between the left and right lanes on state Route 104 while traveling at speeds at or above 79 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. When deputies investigated, they claimed to find Nolan in possession of 0.2 grams of methamphetamine. Nolan allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day before driving and failed field sobriety tests.

He was charged with DWI by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Nolan was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Williamson Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Arcadia man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Andre Sanon, 34, of Arcadia, on Oct. 3 after a traffic stop on state Route 31.

Deputies allegedly found Sanon in possession of marijuana and Suboxone pills. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Sanon was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Arcadia Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Wolcott man accused of endangerment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Daniel Gonyeau, 29, of Wolcott, on Oct. 5 after the investigation into a family incident in Savannah.

Gonyeau reportedly grabbed the steering wheel of a car while the victim was driving. He then allegedly took her phone and refused to give it back.

Gonyeau was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and petit larceny. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Lyons man charged with harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Charles J. DeHaven, 44, of Lyons, on Oct. 7 after the investigation into a domestic incident.

Deputies reported that DeHaven threatened his ex-girlfriend over the phone, causing her to fear that he would damage her property. He was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.

DeHaven was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Lyons man charged with assault

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Lenores S. Mosley, 22, of Lyons, on Oct. 8 after the investigation into a disturbance.

Mosley is accused of forcefully stealing an iPhone from his ex-girlfriend after an argument regarding the phone’s contents. His then-current girlfriend attempted to intercede and Mosley allegedly shoved her to the ground, causing physical injury to her teeth. He reportedly left the scene of the incident with the phone.

Mosley was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Hilton woman charged with drug possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Caroline M. Didas, 58, of Hilton, on Oct. 9 after a traffic stop in Williamson.

Deputies responded to the area after receiving a civilian complaint of a reckless driver “all over the road.” Deputies located the suspect vehicle and reported observing several traffic violations.

Didas allegedly was driving while under the influence of drugs and failed roadside sobriety tests. While searching her vehicle, deputies claimed to find multiple controlled substances, prescription medications and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Didas was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI by drugs, not using a turn signal, making an improper left turn and driving left of pavement markings.

Didas was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where she underwent an evaluation by a certified Drug Recognition Expert. She was processed at the Wayne County Jail and released on appearance tickets. She will appear in Williamson Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Arcadia man accused of harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Christian J Morrill, 21, of Arcadia, on Oct. 9 after the investigation into a domestic incident.

Morrill allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground and placed his hands around her neck, obstructing her breathing, during an argument while there a stay-away order of protection was in place. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, and second-degree harassment.

He was brought to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. Morrill will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Farmington man accused of heroin possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Tyler J. Schlegel, 25, of Farmington, on Oct. 9 after investigating a traffic complaint.

Schlegel reportedly was found slumped over the wheel of his parked vehicle on state Route 31 in Palmyra. Deputies said he failed standardized field sobriety tests and consented to a blood draw, which laboratory testing revealed numerous drugs in his system at the time of the incident. Schlegel allegedly was in possession of a white powder at the time of arrest, which laboratory testing showed to be heroin and fentanyl.

He was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI by drugs and being stopped on pavement. Schlegel was released on appearance tickets returnable to Palmyra Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of William A. Smith, 50, of Sodus, on Oct. 9 after a traffic stop in Williamson.

Smith is accused of driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone on state Route 104. He submitted to a breath test at the Sheriff’s Office, which reportedly yielded a BAC of 0.13% .

Smith was charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC above 0.08%, Leandra’s Law DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, endangering the welfare of a child, driving without an interlock device, speeding in zone and having a backseat passenger age 4-7 with no restraint.

Smith was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Williamson Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus man charged with DWAI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Felix M. Fantauzzi, 56, of Sodus, on Oct. 10 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Deputies stopped Fantauzzi after reportedly observing him cross the centerline of traffic and moving from his lane in an unsafe manner. Subsequent questioning led deputies to believe Fantauzzi was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Deputies placed him under arrest after he allegedly failed roadside field sobriety testing and was found to be driving with a revoked license. He was charged with DWAI by drugs, DWAI by drugs and alcohol, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving to the left of pavement markings, and moving from a lane unsafely.

Fantauzzi is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.

Geneva man accused of arson

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Brandon Golden, 20, of Geneva, on Oct. 10 after the investigation of a fire on Elmer Street in the town of Lyons.

Golden is accused of taking property from a house on Elmer Street and starting a fire. The fire burned out of control, causing damage to the residence next door. He was charged with fourth-degree arson.

Golden was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Sodus men charged with larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Sodus residents Kevin R. Heise, 42, and Albert J. Webber, 39, on Oct. 12 after investigating an incident that occured in Lyons on Aug. 31.

Both were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. They were released on appearance tickets returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus woman charged after car accident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Tarra Ochs, 34, of Sodus, on Oct. 12 after a personal injury motor vehicle accident on state Route 104 in Wolcott.

Ochs allegedly drove the car involved in the accident without permission of the owner. She and two other occupants were transported to surrounding hospitals with minor injuries.

Ochs was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Lyons man charged with harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jamie L. Downing, age 28, of Lyons, on Oct. 13 after the investigation into a domestic incident.

Downing is accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend on the side of her face during a verbal altercation, violating a refrain from order of protection against him. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.

Downing was transported Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.