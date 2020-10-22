WAY 10/28 Police Beat

Wayne Post

Newark man accused of spitting on someone

The Canandaigua Police Department reported the arrest of Gigi A. Leno, 36, of Newark, on Oct. 10, resulting from a report filed in August.

Leno allegedly spit on another person during a disagreement. He was charged with second-degree harassment.

Leno was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Canandaigua City Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Newark woman charged with criminal mischief

The Canandaigua Police Department reported the arrest of Alexis Lebron, 22, of Newark, on Oct. 10 after a report was filed on Oct. 4.

Lebron reportedly slashed the tires on a motor vehicle that was parked in the Mill Street Parking Lot. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Lebron was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Canandaigua City Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Williamson man allegedly violates protective order

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Terrance T. Barber, 32, of Williamson, on Oct. 13 after the report of a domestic disturbance.

Barber is accused of violating a stay away order of protection set in place by Wayne County Family Court by being present at a protected party’s residence. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Barber was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Williamson Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Car crash reported in Galen

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-car personal injury motor vehicle collision on state Route 31 in Galen on Oct. 15.

Madison Mason, 18, reportedly attempted to pass Jack Sherlock, 22, as he was making a left hand turn. Mason allegedly struck the front end of Sherlock’s vehicle, causing her car to veer off the roadway and strike a tree.

Mason's vehicle came to rest on its roof. She had to be extricated from her car by fire department personnel and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Sherlock was uninjured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Lyons and Clyde Ambulance and Clyde Fire Department.

Lyons man accused of assault

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Leonard L. Burden, 60, of Lyons, on Oct. 10 after a domestic dispute.

Burden allegedly struck another person in the head with a metal baseball bat. Deputies reported that the victim had an order of protection in effect against Burden. He was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt.

Burden was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. Hewill appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lyons Town Ambulance.

Rochester woman charged with DWAI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Diane M. Krauklis, 40, of Rochester, on Oct. 14 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Deputies responded to a civil complaint regarding an unsafe driver on state Route 104 that reportedly was passing vehicles in the center lane.

Krauklis allegedly was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of prescription drugs. Deputies claimed to find cannabis oils and prescription medications while searching her vehicle and Krauklis failed field sobriety tests.

She was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving left of pavement markings.

Krauklis was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Lyons man accused of harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Odis Knight, 29, of Lyons, on Oct. 17 after a domestic incident in Lyons.

Knight allegedly threw a picture frame and laundry basket at the victim, punched them in the head and fled the scene in a vehicle he did not have permission to take. The incident reportedly took place in front of a child younger than 17.

Knight was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. An order of protection was sought on behalf of the victim.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Rochester man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Keith A. Gamble, 50, of Rochester, on Oct. 18 after a traffic stop in Sodus.

Deputies conducted a stop on Gamble’s vehicle after a license plate reader reportedly identified a suspended registration on the vehicle.

Gamble allegedly was intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Deputies claimed to find marijuana, alcohol and prescription medications during a vehicle search.

He was charged with DWI common law, suspended registration, refusal of roadside pre-screen, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and fractured safety glass.

Gamble was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where he refused to submit a breath sample. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Newark man accused of pushing girlfriend

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Ricky C. Vanwinkle, 57, of Newark, on Oct. 19 after the investigation into a domestic incident.

Vanwinkle allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and pushed her head down into a sink during an argument, violating a refrain from order of protection. He was charged with second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

Vanwinkle was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear before Newark Village Court on a later date.