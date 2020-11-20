Police Beat

Wayne Post

Car crash reported in Palmyra

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported a personal injury vehicle collision on state Route 31 in Palmyra on Nov. 7.

Joseph Buttaccio, of Walworth, was driving behind Caussandra Lawrence, of Newark, and he reportedly hit her when she stopped to make a left turn onto Hanley Road. Lawrence and her passenger were transported to the hospital for head and neck pain. Buttacio was charged with following too closely.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Port Gibson and East Palmyra fire departments and Finger Lakes Ambulance.

Williamson man charged after domestic incident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jesse J. Bolender, 30, of Williamson, on Nov. 7 after the investigation of a domestic violence incident.

Bolender reportedly violated a stay away order of protection to keep him away from his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly was located at her residence and claimed to be there to grab some of his personal belongings. Bolender was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. Bolender will appear in Williamson Town Court on a later date to answer to the charge.

Sodus man accused of resisting arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Joshua A. Kendt, 38, of Sodus, on Nov. 7 after an attempt to serve an arrest warrant issued by Monroe County.

Kendt allegedly resisted arrest when officers attempted to serve a warrant. He was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Kendt is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Rose man arrested after domestic incident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Isoph Lormil, age 28, of Rose, on Nov. 8 after the investigation of a domestic incident in Sodus.

Lormil allegedly showed up at the victim’s residence, threw objects at her window and harassed her in violation of an order of protection. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.

Lormil was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Greece man charged with meth possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kevin S. Johnson, 30, of Greece, on Nov. 8 after a traffic stop in Ontario.

Johnson reportedly was driving with a suspended license. Officers claimed to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search.

Johnson was charged with second- and third- degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, no registration, no inspection, having obstructed plates and driving too slow.

He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Town Court on a later date for further proceedings.

Victor man arrested on bench warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Brandon A. Golden, 21, of Victor, on Nov. 12 on a bench warrant.

Golden allegedly failed to appear in court for his arraignment on an arson charge from October.

He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. Golden will appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Sodus man accused of DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Angel Gregorio Lopez Sancez, 22, of Sodus, on Nov. 13 after a traffic stop on Main Street.

Sancez reportedly was seen crossing over the fog line multiple times. Deputies said they found him under the influence of alcohol during questioning and he failed field sobriety testing.

Sancez was charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC of 0.08% or greater, unlicensed operation, having an unsafe tire, open container and moving from a lane unsafely.

He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Fairport teen arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Julia R. Lawner, 18, of Fairport on Nov. 13 after a traffic stop in Walworth.

Lawner was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a speeding violation.

She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Walworth Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Macedon woman accused of food stamp fraud

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Cassiopeia L. Joslyn, 36, of Macedon, on Nov. 13 after the investigation into a fraud case received by the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

Joslyn allegedly failed to report a household income while receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, fraudulently receiving $1,010. She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and felony misuse of food stamps

Joslyn was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Newark man accused of violating protection order

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Quinton T. Kizzie, 24, of Newark, on Nov. 13 after the investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Palmyra.

Kizzie allegedly was found sitting in the car with a woman who had a stay away order of protection in place against him. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Kizzie was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Palmyra Town Court on a later date to answer the charge.

Domestic incident reported in Huron

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of June M. Ellis, 31, on Nov. 14 after responding to a domestic incident in Huron.

Ellis reportedly struck the victim with her fist during the course of a physical domestic argument. She was charged with second-degree harassment.

Ellis was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Car in ditch reported in Arcadia

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported a personal injury motor vehicle collision on Nov. 15 that occurred in Arcadia on Welcher Road.

Deputies responded to the report of a car in a ditch at the Norsen Road intersection. Dana Grady, 19, of Newark, reportedly disregarded the warning signs of a curve ahead and continued at an unsafe speed. She was unable to make the turn and drove into the ditch.

Grady was charged with unlawful marijuana possession, driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, and various traffic violations. She was transported to the hospital for chest pain.

Deputies were assisted on-scene by Newark Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance.

Marion man charged with felony DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Stephen P. Mooney, 45, of Marion, on Nov. 14 after a traffic stop in Ontario.

During the course of the investigation, Mooney allegedly was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and holding a suspended license and registration. Deputies said they found an open can of beer and drug paraphernalia during a search of the car.

Mooney was subjected to standardized field sobriety tests and submitted to a breath sample, which reportedly yielded a BAC of 0.08%. He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, felony DWI common law, felony DWI with a BAC of 0.08% or more, having suspended registration and open container.

Mooney was released on traffic tickets returnable to Ontario Town Court on a later date.