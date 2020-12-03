POLICE BEAT

Wayne Post

Lyons man arrested on warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jason D. Ward, 30, of Lyons, on Nov. 21 on a bench warrant out of Wayne County Court.

Ward allegedly failed to update his address. He was located at the hospital and transported to the Wayne County Jail to wait for court.

Newark woman accused of welfare fraud

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Aileen K. McKinnon, 35, of Newark, on Nov. 24 after investigating a report from the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

McKinnon is accused of providing false information intentionally in regard to household income when filing documents with DSS. She reportedly received $798 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that she did not qualify for.

McKinnon was charged with two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Seneca Falls woman arrested on warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Nicole Fuller, 24, of Seneca Falls, on Nov. 24 on a warrant.

Fuller reportedly failed to appear in Sodus Town Court for a scheduled probation court appearance.

She was arrested and transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Waltham man allegedly flees officers

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jackson D. Le, 23, of Waltham, on Nov. 25 after a traffic stop.

Le allegedly failed to stop for law enforcement while traveling at a high speed in Sodus. A traffic stop was initiated when his car entered a ditch on state Route 104 in Williamson.

Officers reported finding a controlled substance in Le’s possession during the stop. Le was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and multiple traffic tickets.

Le was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Sodus and Williamson town courts on a later date to answer the charges.

Car crash reported in Walworth

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-car collision in Walworth on Nov. 25.

Alex Bolt, 23, of Albany, was traveling west on state Route 441 when he attempted to turn left onto Gananda Parkway. He allegedly failed to yield to an oncoming car driven by Katrina Lagendyk, 25, of Marion, and they collided. Lagendyk reported wrist and neck pain and was transported to the hospital via Western Wayne Ambulance. Bolt reported no injuries and was charged with failing to yield the right of way on a left turn.

Deputies were assisted on-scene by the West Walworth Fire Department and Western Wayne Ambulance.

Marion man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dehaven N. Buckingham, 26, of Marion, on Nov. 26 after a traffic stop.

Deputies reportedly smelled marijuana from Buckingham’s vehicle during the course of the stop. They reported finding marijuana and metal knuckles during a search of the car.

Buckingham was charged fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Marion Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus man accused of assault

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Cody D. Middleton, 28, of Sodus, on Nov. 26 after the investigation into a reported assault.

Middleton allegedly struck a woman several times with a pool stick, causing injuries. He was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Middleton was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He will appear in Sodus Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Sodus woman charged with DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jennifer N. Bower, 29, of Sodus, on Nov. 27 after a traffic stop on state Route 31 in Macedon.

Deputies said subsequent questioning led them to believe Bower was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. She allegedly failed field sobriety testing.

Bower was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI by alcohol and drugs combined, failing to keep right and driving on the shoulder of the highway.

She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Macedon Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Ontario woman brought to state troopers

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Destiny M. Sharrow, 23, of Ontario, on Nov. 27 on a warrant.

Deputies reported finding Sharrow during an attempted Family Court paper service. She was taken into custody on an active trespassing and petit larceny warrant in relation to an investigation by New York State Police.

Sharrow was turned over to troopers at the State Police Barracks in Williamson.

Lyons man accused of assaulting girlfriend

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Sharod Huff, 60, of Lyons, on Nov. 27 after a reported domestic incident in Lyons.

Huff allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and caused serious physical injury, held her down and refused to allow her to escape or call for help. He was charged with felony second-degree assault and felony first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Huff was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Lyons man accused of heroin possession

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Mills, 28, of Lyons, on Nov. 28 after a traffic stop in Williamson.

During the stop, deputies reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia next to Mills, a passenger in the car. They searched the vehicle and allegedly found vials, baggies, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of heroin.

Mills was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. When he was taken into custody, he also was charged with a second count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance due to an incident this past July in Ontario where he allegedly was found with heroin.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Williamson and Ontario town courts on a later date to answer the charges.

Lyons man charged with harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Jacob Morahan, 23, of Lyons, on Nov. 28 after the investigation into a domestic incident.

Morahan allegedly struck his father in the face multiple times during a domestic incident at their home. He was charged with second-degree harassment.

Morahan was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Wolcott woman charged with DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dominica A. Ohler, 21, of Wolcott, on Nov. 28 after a traffic stop in Ontario.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing a car driving west in the eastbound lane of traffic on state Route 104. They reported finding Ohler to be intoxicated during the stop and a search of her vehicle resulted in them finding an open container of alcohol.

Ohler reportedly failed standardized field sobriety tests and submitted to a breath sample that yielded a BAC of 0.21%. She was charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC of 0.08% or greater, aggravated DWI with a BAC of 0.18% or greater, driving in the wrong direction and having an open container.

Ohler was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Ontario Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Fairport woman charged after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Sandra Pearsall, 34, of Fairport on Nov. 30 after a traffic stop in Walworth.

Pearsall was stopped after she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Deputies reported finding hypodermic needles and a powder substance residue in baggies throughout the car.

Pearsall was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of hypodermic needles, as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to update her address with the DMV.

She was released on an appearance ticket and traffic tickets returnable to Walworth Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Florida man accused of DWI in Marion

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Rosendo O. Romero, 39, of Sebring, Florida, on Nov. 30 after responding to a complaint of a motor vehicle driving erratically in Marion.

Romero allegedly was operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.3%. He was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI with a BAC over 0.08%, having an open container and failing to keep right.

Romero was released on traffic tickets returnable to Marion Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.