POLICE BEAT

Wayne Post

Huron man arrested on bench warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Odilon Estrada-Olvera, 52, of Huron, on March 17 after a traffic stop.

Estrada-Olvera was arrested on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Sodus Town Court to answer the charges of DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a 0.10% blood alcohol content level or greater and unlicensed operator in 2002.

He was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Lyons woman accused of identity theft

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Alaina Smith, of Lyons, on March 18 on a bench warrant issued out of Lyons Town Court.

Smith allegedly stole a debit card and used it without the owner’s permission. She was charged with second-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

Smith was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Rochester woman brought in on arrest warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Lachelle Smith, 31, of Rochester, on March 18 on an arrest warrant issued out of Williamson Town Court.

Smith reportedly failed to appear in court on a previous charge of operating with a suspended or revoked registration.

She was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on a later date to answer the charges.

Savannah teen charged with burglary

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Mason F. Steen, 19, of Savannah, on March 18 after a burglary report.

Steen is accused of forcing his way into a Savannah residence with another man. He allegedly was in possession of a handgun and fired a round into the victim’s car tire. He was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Steen was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Shortsville couple charged after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Tiffany Erb and Liston Freeman, of Shortsville, on March 20 after a traffic stop on state Route 21.

Deputies said they found Erb in possession of three Adderall capsules, along with marijuana on both Erb and Freeman.

They were charged with unlawful maijuana possession. Erb also was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Erb and Freeman were issued appearance tickets returnable to Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Lyons woman accused of menacing

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kamryn A. Lewis, 21, of Lyons, on March 20 after a reported disturbance.

Lewis was at a Clyde Road restaurant when she allegedly menaced citizens and law enforcement officers by activating a handheld taser/stun gun. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree menacing.

Lewis was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

Personal injury collision reported in Arcadia

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation into a personal injury motor vehicle on March 21 in the town of Arcadia.

Jeffery Krebbeks, 54, of Arcadia, was found pinned between his car and a concrete slab at the bottom of a ditch, in a creek. He reportedly was driving west on Sutton Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Brumm Road. His car continued through the intersection and into the ditch.

Krebbeks was transported to the hospital by Newark Ambulance, where he was treated for his minor injuries. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Newark Ambulance, Lyons Town Ambulance, Marbletown Fire Department and Newark Fire Department.

Sodus man charged with harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dustin Dehond, of Sodus, on March 22 after a domestic incident.

Dehond is accused of repeatedly making threats to harm a woman after she tried to break up with him. He was charged with second-degree harassment.

Dehond was transported to Central Arraignment at the Wayne County Jail.

Rochester man arrested after traffic stop

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Tedurell Williams, 30, of Rochester, on March 22 after a traffic stop in the town of Lyons.

Deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from Williams’ car. Williams also is accused of having an open container of an alcoholic beverage and failing field sobriety testing.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, consumption of alcohol in a vehicle, unlicensed operator and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Williams was released after being processed at the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.