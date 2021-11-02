Wayne Post website ceasing publication, will redirect to D&C news

In early November, The Wayne Post website will cease publication.

This move reflects the recent decision by Gannett Co. to end printing of The Post newspapers for business reasons as of the end of October.

Visitors to https://waynepost.com will be redirected soon to https://democratandchronicle.com.

The Post newspapers and the Democrat and Chronicle became part of the same company in November 2019 when GateHouse Media and Gannett Co. merged. The company retained the Gannett name.

With the overlap between The Post newspapers and two daily newspapers in the region both owned by Gannett -- the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester and The Daily Messenger of Canandaigua -- the company made the decision to cease publication of Post newspapers and related websites.

Longtime Wayne Post readers are welcome to read the D&C's news report and become digital subscribers. Subscription deals can be found at this link.