From the Sheriff: Thank an officer for their service

Sheriff Barry Virts

Correction Officer Week continues through May 8 and Police Officer Week is May 9-15. These weeks recognize the exceptional work to public safety made by the correction officers of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Facility, deputy sheriffs of our Police Services Division, and all the town, village and state police officers that protect and serve all of you in Wayne County, our state and nation. If you know or see a correction officer or police officer, thank them for their devoted service to public safety to make your communities safer.

The Memorial Day and Weekend STOP-DWI Campaign will be May 28-June 1 with all Wayne County law enforcement agencies participating and working together — police departments, state police and the Sheriff’s Office coordinating awareness, education and enforcement activities. Research findings demonstrate that highly visible, publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Memorial Day and Weekend Campaign can further reduce the occurrence of DWI. The STOP-DWI Foundation has created a mobile app, “Have a Plan,” that is available as a free download for smartphones to help find safe rides home no matter where you may be celebrating. Go to stopdwi.org/mobileapp or visit your app store. Please do not drink and drive!

The Marine Patrol’s seasonal schedule will be staffed on or about May 15, with extended patrol hours from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

The police departments and Sheriff’s Office teamed up to collect 1,447.5 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs and medication at eight sites around the county on Saturday, April 24. The collected items will be transported to the Rochester DEA Office for destruction. Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies for their participation, and Chief Deputy Robert Milby for organizing and supervising this service.

In March 2021, 43 males and nine females were committed to the Jail Facility. There were 40 transports, 6,122 inmate meals served and $9,376.69 collected from nine inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,124 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility boarded three inmates from the Cayuga County and Ontario County sheriff’s offices, and secured 10 parole violators and 10 inmates that were ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 1,463 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 22 weapons and eight other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.).

Deputies traveled 121,566 miles on patrol, investigating 96 motor vehicle collisions in which 13 people were injured, 70 crash investigations, one missing person, 25 animal complaints, 1,440 miscellaneous complaints, 343 minor crimes, three major crimes, four fire investigations and 639 other complaints. Deputies issued 399 traffic tickets, 11 DWIs and made 140 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, plus 19 mental health arrests.

The Civil Office processed 52 legal papers and 85 Family Court orders, received $139,854.09 and paid out $141,047.77 to creditors. This month, $10,973.01 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 21 people with DWI: one by the Newark Police Department, 11 by the Sheriff’s Office and nine by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Joseph Hendler assisted as the defensive tactics instructor and reality-based training instructor for the Correction Officer Academy at the Seneca County Jail in Romulus, and reality-based training instructor course in Ontario County. Deputies/school resource officers Justin Klinkman and Robert Mansell attended football games in East Rochester. Deputies Brandon Burnett, Caley Gaziano and Anthony Senecal attended the SWAT Operator Course in Rochester, and I attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Spring Conference in Albany.

Deputy Alan Graham completed 30 years of full-time and part-time service to the Sheriff’s Office. I salute Alan for his service!

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff's Office.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Social media is used to inform you of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but timelier to keep you informed. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool. Concerns and inquiries should be directed to me by calling 315-946-5797, by emailing bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us or mailing Sheriff Barry Virts, 7376 state Route 31, Suite 1000, Lyons, NY, 14489. If you have a complaint that is an emergency or time sensitive, call 911 to have law enforcement respond immediately.

Barry Virts is Wayne County sheriff.