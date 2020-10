FLCC students earn 2020-21 scholarships

Local students earned scholarships at Finger Lakes Community College for 2020-21 and are listed by hometown.

Clyde: Marissa Sharp, Frances F. MacLeod Freshman Scholarship.

Lyons: Shantaye Burkholder, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship.

Macedon: Hannah Bridson, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship.

Marion: Jenna Crego, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; Ashley Gonzalez, Ann Hamilton Memorial Scholarship; Noah McKaig, Robert "Bob" Barbuto Memorial Jazz Piano Scholarship; Alejandra Vargas, Collins “Connie” and Verna Carpenter Memorial Scholarship; and Faith Woodcock, Collins “Connie” and Verna Carpenter Memorial Scholarship.

Newark: Megan Bowman, Robert Angell Imagine Scholarship; Jayden Durfee, CCFL Storefront Pioneers Scholarship and Thompson Health Nursing Scholarship; Jaiden Hernandez, Donald and Jean Burgan Community Service Award; Chantel Johnson, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; David Milliman, The Awesome A's Scholarship and Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; and Annalise Schram, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship.

North Rose: Gabrielle Warring, Summers Completion Scholarship.

Ontario: Brian Koehler, Diane Fitzmaurice Memorial Scholarship; Yelyzaveta Lopatina, Anthony Cecere Memorial Scholarship; Alfonso Montes, Justin Christensen Memorial Scholarship; Jessica Privitera, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; and Brianna True, Mary E. Moynihan Memorial Scholarship.

Palmyra: Irina Chebotareva, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; Victoria Dempsey, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; Rylie Froehler, Garlock Sealing Technologies Scholarship; Makayla Maynard, FLCC Foundation Scholarship; Maureen McClelland, Robert Angell Imagine Scholarship and Thomas Topping Adult Returning Student Scholarship; Earl Patton, AMVETS Post 332 Farmington NY Scholarship and The Fred and Mary Jennejahn Memorial Scholarship; Crystal Perkins, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; Katherine Smyth, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; Joseph Vernille, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; and Kaitlin Wyffels, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship.

Red Creek: Chloe Cashman-Rolls, Robert L. "Rodge" Case Book Award and FLCC Horticulture Faculty Scholarship.

Sodus: Miranda Bennett, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship and Thompson Health Nursing Scholarship; Deedra Dowdle, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship; and Francisco Olivera-Hernandez, AVI Fresh Inc. Hospitality Scholarship.

Walworth: Sierra Franco, Collins “Connie” and Verna Carpenter Memorial Scholarship.

Williamson: Joseph Belmont, FLCC Newark Campus Center Scholarship; Heather Prahler, ASL Scholarship; and Mercedes Westfall, Wayne County Healthcare Scholarship.

Wolcott: Jennifer Easling, FLCC Foundation Scholarship.