Wayne Post

Bryanna Roos, of Walworth, received a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State to study abroad in Berlin next year. Roos is a senior biomedical sciences major with minors in clinical laboratory science and pre-med at Nazareth College in Pittsford.