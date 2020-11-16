Newark CSD seeking community input

The Newark Central School District community is invited to participate in the superintendent search survey through Nov. 28.

Students, staff, parents and community members can use this survey to share their desired qualities of the next superintendent. The Newark Board of Education will use this information to choose the next superintendent of schools.

Visit bit.ly/3plr5P3 or wflboces.org/newark to access the survey. For information, call 315-332-7284.