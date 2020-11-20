Sodus Intermediate releases 1st-quarter honor rolls

Sodus Intermediate School named the following students to its first-quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

Fourth Grade

Principal’s List: McKenna Breen, Asher Buchwald, Brooklyn Cheetham, Brody Crandell, Jackson Diver, Gunner Johnson, Eli Martinez, Bella Miranda Villegas, Olivia Seneca, Raymond Thompson, Jayden Vega and Aubrie Washburn.

High Honor: Elizabeth Bishop, Porschia Castro, Natalie Cincinello, Lex Gilbert, Grace Guerin, Braylon Hill, Ailey Hogan, Jaden Johnson, Devin Laird, Riley Leach, Conor Mykins, Bailee Pritt, William Rockwell, Brendan Rose, Seth Salisbury, Thorne VanDerBroek, Jessica Vergason and Elizabeth Woodcock.

Honor: Izabella Conner, Zoie Dillon, Cylee Hendrikx, Jacob Laird, Jose Molina, Leah Pergolizzi, Zaiden Shifflet, Mercedes Thomas, Giovanni Valentine and Andre Watson.

Fifth Grade

Principal’s List: Karen Aguilera Murillo, Daphne Creason, Thomas Curran, Wade DeRue, Morgan Eastley, Jacquelyn Gansz, Brendan Harper, Timothy Hendrikx, Gabriel Mendzef, Karla Serratos Terejo, Kylie Shattuck, Darrien Thompson, Logan Travis, Kyiah Wiley and Lennon Zabelny.

High Honor: Anastasia Burris, Kimberly Cervantor, Jameric Cobb, Amani Evans, Natahli Fitzgerald, Christian Forget, Knox Frisbie, Dayana Grady, Hayleigh Hall, Madison Ikeler, Malique Jackson, Kendall Littlefield, Ariana Montemorano, Landin Tuper, Cameron Voorhees, Davien White, Eric Zavala and Ilysa Ziervogel.

Honor: Isabelle Chrisley, Michael Chrisley, Sophie Coulombe, Israel Diaz, Izabelle LaMark, Yahir Macotela Trejo, Robert Pombert, Mary Saint Fleur, Ariana Sanchez-Gonzalez, Eduardo Sierra Martinez and Haley Thomas.

Sixth Grade

Principal’s List: Lia Buchwald, Kyle Buechel, Caroline DeBadts, Melrose Kern, Connor LaFave, Jenna Martinez, Timothy Rowlinson, Grace Schifano and Richard Vaccaro.

High Honor: Khamani Bain, Christin Barton, Ethan Baug, Braeden Butler, Noah Conklin, Austin Corwin, Jamien Cruz, Gaven Davey, Lead DeBadts, Victoria DeVille, Dustin DuVall, Jessica Fisher, Benjamin Goodbody-Lopez, Caiden Hoot, Casey Makey, Fernanda Ramierz-Fonseca, Carter Salerno, Andrea Vargas Castillo, Aiden Walters and Parker Williamson.

Honor: Serenity Beebe, Alexis Coumbe, Skyeler Kendt, Alan Lopez-Martinez, Emma Marlow, Kylie Peters and Hunter Tyler.